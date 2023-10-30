Even More Acts Announced For Indiependence 2016

Indiependence Music and Arts Festival is due to take place on the 29-31 July this year at Deer Farm in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

The headliners included Editors, Bell X1, Walking On Cars, Idlewild and Ash to name but a few and now even more acts have been announced for what’s shaping up to be a great weekend. Wyvern Lingo, Bitch Falcon and Otherkin are set to make appearances was well as Fang Club, Brave Giant, Mind Riot, Elm, State Lights and Model Aeroplanes.

The three tiers of early bird tickets for the festival sold out fast, but weekend camping tickets are still available for a deadly price of €119. The VIP upgrade costs €50 and sounds pretty swish, including access to the INDIE garden with a subsidised bar, free phone charging points and (very important) porcelain toilets. headtopics.com

As well as a great lineup of musical guests, the festival will also play host to various comedy and spoken word events as well as a Beer Hall Stage and loads of delicious food options.

