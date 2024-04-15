Evan O'Carroll's Senior Inter-County Debut at 17

Evan O’Carroll’s senior inter-county debut - at just 17 years of age, back in 2013 - couldn't happen now as it is prohibited under GAA rule.

12 months earlier McNulty’s Laois had pushed Dublin hard in the All-Ireland quarter-finals at Croke Park losing out by 1-12 to 0-12. O’Carroll - a teacher in Lucan - recalls the Donegal game: “It was physical, yeah. I don't think I lasted too long on the field. I think it was 25 minutes. I got taken off.“I do remember the couple of hits that I got. It was extremely physical and it was an eye opener to what senior football is.”“I owe Justin a lot for giving me the confidence and having the trust in me to go in as a 17-year-old.

Evan O'carroll Senior Inter-County Debut GAA Rule Laois Justin Mcnulty Ross Munnelly Wexford All-Ireland Champions Donegal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Evan O’Carroll stars as Laois see off Leitrim secure Division Four crownLaois captain scores six points from full-forward and sets up two further goals to set up victory at Croke Park

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Eilish O'Carroll's raw reflections on abuse move Keys to my Life viewersSpeaking on Keys to my Life with Brendan Courtney, the Mrs Browns Boys funny woman has shared a candid insight into a difficult time in her life that made her emotional to reflect on

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Eilish O’Carroll's life with partner Marian, coming out and burying her siblingsMrs. Brown's Girls: Together for over 20 years, actress Eilish O’Carroll and her partner Marian O’Sullivan on growing older together, ruling out marriage and how they met in Cork

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Mrs Brown's Boys star Eilish O'Carroll tells of death of abusive first husbandExclusive: The Dubliner found out about the death a year ago and said: 'Did I go into a downward spiral? No, I did not. But I didn’t jump for joy either'

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Inside Eilish O'Carroll's Dublin ‘forever home’ she shares with partner MarianEilish lives in a typical Dublin redbrick terrace, which she has updated, renovated and decorated in soft tones to create a welcoming atmosphere

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Mrs Brown's Boys star Eilish O'Carroll brushes off criticism of brother, BrendanExclusive: 'I meet people who say ‘Oh I wouldn’t cross the street to see him‘,' she said

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »