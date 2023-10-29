Evan Ferguson and Brighton left frustrated by Palhinha’s leveller for Fulham

Evan Ferguson celebrates with his Brighton team-mate Igor after opening the scoring in the Premier League game against Fulham at the Amex Stadium. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA WireSodden, shivering and not quite smiling. Words that could have applied equally to both Marco Silva and Roberto De Zerbi after their sides shared the south-coast spoils.

And it is afternoons like these, ones where his managerial mettle is tested to its maximum, that Silva relishes. Afternoons where a backs-against-the-bricks draw is earned via thought, determination, and a superb João Palhinha leveller. Remember, for all the plaudits (rightly) poured upon Brighton over the last 13 months, Silva has taken four points at the Amex.

Fulham’s intention was to frustrate. They constantly declined the hosts invitation to press. Sensible, that is just where Brighton want you. And so instead – with a back three and a pair of wingbacks instructed to remain within arm’s length of the touchline – Brighton pulled and stretched, they prodded and poked. headtopics.com

Adam Lallana showed just what a lovely footballer he remains. A shimmy and cross saw Simon Adringa almost poke Brighton into the lead. Bernd Leno got there first. Just. Then came their goal. Raúl Jiménez did not count on Igor Julio’s close attention and was pick-pocketed. Julio found Pascal Gross, who seemed puzzled by the space he was allowed to roam into.

The game needed chasing, but with an attack as potent as water, it was difficult, through the driving rain, to see how Fulham would be doing any catching. But when Jiménez – who, after 32 goalless league games, needs a purple patch more eye-catching than his side’s pink outfit to even pass for a centre-forward – departed just before the hour, something changed. headtopics.com

By then, De Zerbi’s frustration was evident. Had, soon after the break, Lewis Dunk’s bar-grazing free-kick been a few inches lower, the equaliser might not have happened. Had Palhinha been punished for a first-half elbow on Gross, the equaliser would not have happened.

