European stocks rebound as traders bet on faster rate cuts

European stock indices rebounded on Friday, reversing Thursday’s declines as traders bet on faster interest rate cuts next year. Money markets have priced in a full percentage point of interest-rate cuts in 2024 against the backdrop of sputtering economies across Europe. Largely driven by optimism about the path for interest rates and inflation, the Iseq index capped what traders called a “great week” for Irish shares, adding just over 1 per cent on Friday. Cairn Homes advanced 4.

3 per cent to close the week out at €1.26 per share. Glenveagh also moved close to 3 per cent higher to €1.06 in line with a similar moves across the European house-building sector, which has been boosted by the increasingly promising outlook for inflation. Fanagans managing the business of funerals. Flutter Entertainment added a further 2 per cent to trade at €145 per share by closing bell in Dublin

