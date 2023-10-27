European stocks fall on back of disappointing earnings

The London Stock Exchange: Britain’s FTSE 100 fell on Friday, with the benchmark index posting its second weekly drop after a series of underwhelming earnings updates, with NatWest’s gloomy outlook the latest to weigh on banks.
But bank shares weighed on the market, with Bank of Ireland falling more than 2 per cent to €8.56, and Permanent TSB fell 3 per cent, while AIB was largely flat. FBD was 2.2 per cent higher. The FTSE 100 closed 0.9 per cent lower, with consumer staples like Unilever and Diageo falling more than 2 per cent each and pulling the index lower.
Drugmakers AstraZeneca and GSK fell over 2.5 per cent each after French peer Sanofi’s downbeat forecast. Among other single stocks, UK lender NatWest Group plummeted after it cut its margin guidance, while Italy’s Moncler became the latest luxury company this season to disappoint, as analysts noted weaker trends into the latter part of the year. Drinks company Remy Cointreau also fell after cutting its annual sales guidance. headtopics.com
Megacaps Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Tesla and Apple rose between 0.8% and 2.9% at the end of a rough week for Big Tech.