European Shares Rise on Energy Stocks, ECB Optimism

European shares rose on Thursday, supported by gains in energy stocks, while investors digested minutes of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) October meeting where policymakers were cautiously optimistic about inflation falling in the euro zone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.3 per cent, extending gains to notch a fresh two-month high. The energy sector led sectoral gains, up 1.4 per cent following two straight sessions of sharp losses.

Also lifting the benchmark index, healthcare stocks rose 0.7 per cent with Novo Nordisk gaining 1 per cent on announcing a $2.3 billion investment to boost production of its wildly popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs. Euro zone inflation is falling as expected, or even a bit faster, but the European Central Bank must keep the possibility of an interest rate hike on the table, policymakers agreed last month, according to the accounts of their October meeting.





