European shares mostly shrug off revived recession fears

Wall Street’s main indices, meanwhile, struggled for direction in advance of the Federal Reserve’s next decision on interest rates.The Iseq Overall Index was slightly improved on the day, adding just over 0.1 per cent, while underperforming its European peers on an otherwise positive day for equities across the Continent.
Weighing down the index, Ryanair fell 1.5 per cent to €14.18 per share in line with its peers including Air France and EasyJet, which also gave up ground. Stellantis gained as it reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue, bolstered by stable pricing, improving logistics and robust demand for models such as the electric Jeep Avenger.
BP’s interim chief executive on Tuesday downplayed speculation that the oil company could be a takeover target after reporting weaker than expected profits of £2.7 billion (€3.1 billion) for the third quarter of this year due to weaker energy prices.
Shares in its main rival Shell also fell 1.5 per cent while industrial miners Glencore and Antofagasta declined 3.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕
RTEBUSINESS: Konversational expands into three European countriesKonversational, the Irish tech consultancy, is expanding into Europe.
Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕
Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕