Europe on a plate: The best gourmet getaways for food lovers

We all know the best-known foodie cities like Rome, Paris and Copenhagen will serve us up a good feed, but what about some alternatives?

Here are five destinations for you to consider that prove sometimes the road less travelled can leave you very well fed.A chef takes a break at the entrance of a typical Bouchon Lyonnais in the Old Town of Lyon. Photograph: Getty

Sausages hang in Les Halles de Lyon Paul Bocuse, a gourmet marketplace named after the famous chef from Lyon. Photograph: Jann Huizenga/Getty founded in 1921 by Eugénie Brazier and considered to be the mother of modern Lyonnaise cuisine, will deliver everything you expect of French dining.. It stretches across two quays and you’ll find all the ripe cheese, baguettes and pâtés you might expect at a French market, along with fresh roast chickens, briny oysters and fantastic fruit and vegetables. There are the makings of a very fine picnic if the weather suits. headtopics.com

The Tudor Farmhouse, a lovingly restored 13th-century former working farm and hotel in the village of Clearwell The Greeks love to drink coffee, and you’ll find traditional Greek coffee and their favourite iced coffee “frappe”, which is said to have been invented in Thessaloniki, on every corner, or check out

Francis Ngannou used inflatable paddling boat to immigrate to EuropeFormer UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou will feel a world away from his humble beginnings when he faces the lineal boxing No.1 tonight in Saudi Arabia for a massive eight-figure sum Read more ⮕

Fashion High Five – Getting Your Fit OnThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The five products every oily-skinned gal should stock up onThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This €37 River Island top comes in five colours and it is super flatteringThis €37 River Island top comes in five colours and it is super flattering Read more ⮕

Fashion High Five: A Few Of Our Favourite PiecesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Switch On And Drive Off: Five Tunes For The RoadThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕