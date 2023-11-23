Europe Letter: Review of Aid and Extra Scrutiny of Payments Criticised

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement Oliver Várhelyi: Mr Várhelyi is widely regarded as being pro-Israel and predisposed to deny Palestinian aid. As Gaza suffers a death toll that reached 0.
5 per cent of its population before health authorities lost the ability to keep count, and damage or destruction of 45 per cent of housing according to the United Nations, the European Commission has sent a letter to all Palestinian civil society organisations that receive EU development aid asking them to provide new documentation to unlock their funding. The commission announced it would review €331 million in Palestinian development aid immediately after the Hamas October 7th attack to ensure no money accidentally funded terrorist activities – a longtime accusation of Israe
European Commission Revises Downwards Growth Forecasts for Irish EconomyThe European Commission has revised downwards its forecasts for growth in the Irish economy measured by GDP, mostly due to falls in exports by multinational companies. However, it has slightly increased its forecasts for growth in the domestic economy, as measured by MDD.
