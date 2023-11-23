Europe Letter: Review of Aid and Extra Scrutiny of Payments Criticised

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement Oliver Várhelyi: Mr Várhelyi is widely regarded as being pro-Israel and predisposed to deny Palestinian aid. As Gaza suffers a death toll that reached 0.

5 per cent of its population before health authorities lost the ability to keep count, and damage or destruction of 45 per cent of housing according to the United Nations, the European Commission has sent a letter to all Palestinian civil society organisations that receive EU development aid asking them to provide new documentation to unlock their funding. The commission announced it would review €331 million in Palestinian development aid immediately after the Hamas October 7th attack to ensure no money accidentally funded terrorist activities – a longtime accusation of Israe





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Europe Letter: European credibility in the Middle East is in ashesPerceived double standards have poisoned European efforts to build international solidarity for Ukraine and isolate Russia

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

European Commission Revises Downwards Growth Forecasts for Irish EconomyThe European Commission has revised downwards its forecasts for growth in the Irish economy measured by GDP, mostly due to falls in exports by multinational companies. However, it has slightly increased its forecasts for growth in the domestic economy, as measured by MDD.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

European Commission Predicts Contraction in Ireland's EconomyThe European Commission predicts that Ireland's economy will contract by 0.9% this year due to a fall-off in demand in international markets. However, it is expected to grow by 3% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's Controversial Visit to IsraelEuropean Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's decision to visit Israel and stand with politicians making derogatory remarks about Palestinians has raised questions about the EU's stance on Israel. This article discusses the contrasting approaches of the EU towards Russia and Israel, and the concerns expressed by Irish peers regarding the EU's actions.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Greece happy to play bit-part instead of leading roleGreece Letter: Athens has too often adopted a subservient attitude to Europe and the US

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Clocks go back this weekend - but is it time to call time on the change?The European Commission unveiled a proposal back in September 2018 to abolish the time change

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »