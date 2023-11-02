Europe Letter: European credibility in the Middle East is in ashes

There have been intense efforts to mend ties in the weeks since the European Commission projected the Israeli flag on the Berlaymont, announced and then retracted an immediate suspension of all Palestinian aid, and appeared to give unqualified backing to Israel’s retaliation to the Hamas massacre.
Some describe it as the worst blow to relations between the West and the Middle East since the invasion of Iraq in 2003. “I don’t know how we are going to fix this,” said one European diplomat in a country bordering Israel.‘Brush your teeth!’: mouthpieces trade insults at pro-Palestinian march in London
“The message the Arab world is hearing is loud and clear. Palestinians lives matter less than Israeli ones. Our lives matter less than other lives. The application of international law is optional. And human rights have boundaries. They stop at borders, they stop at races and they stop at religions.”
Some fear it will be harder to achieve European strategic goals in the region: such as co-operation to prevent migration and return rejected asylum seekers, energy deals to ensure reliable alternatives to Russian oil and gas, and help in avoiding the circumvention of western sanctions on Russia.
“People are killed in hundreds. I don’t know if people in Brussels know that, do they not have emotions when they see that hundreds of people are killed?” said one local who has worked for the EU in the region. “I promoted the EU values. I feel cheated.”
There are two reasons: Washington behaved as expected whereas the Europeans – who promote themselves as a force for peace and international law around the world – were seen as behaving hypocritically. Secondly, the European voices that appear to represent the pro-Israel position of the broader “West” drown out the others.
