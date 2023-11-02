Europe Letter: European credibility in the Middle East is in ashes

There have been intense efforts to mend ties in the weeks since the European Commission projected the Israeli flag on the Berlaymont, announced and then retracted an immediate suspension of all Palestinian aid, and appeared to give unqualified backing to Israel’s retaliation to the Hamas massacre.

Some describe it as the worst blow to relations between the West and the Middle East since the invasion of Iraq in 2003. “I don’t know how we are going to fix this,” said one European diplomat in a country bordering Israel.‘Brush your teeth!’: mouthpieces trade insults at pro-Palestinian march in London

“The message the Arab world is hearing is loud and clear. Palestinians lives matter less than Israeli ones. Our lives matter less than other lives. The application of international law is optional. And human rights have boundaries. They stop at borders, they stop at races and they stop at religions.”

Some fear it will be harder to achieve European strategic goals in the region: such as co-operation to prevent migration and return rejected asylum seekers, energy deals to ensure reliable alternatives to Russian oil and gas, and help in avoiding the circumvention of western sanctions on Russia.

“People are killed in hundreds. I don’t know if people in Brussels know that, do they not have emotions when they see that hundreds of people are killed?” said one local who has worked for the EU in the region. “I promoted the EU values. I feel cheated.”

There are two reasons: Washington behaved as expected whereas the Europeans – who promote themselves as a force for peace and international law around the world – were seen as behaving hypocritically. Secondly, the European voices that appear to represent the pro-Israel position of the broader “West” drown out the others.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: GAA grounds to be used for Bruce Springsteen gigs in middle of seasonThe American singer will play in three GAA grounds next year as he returns to Ireland for more stadium shows.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: European shares mostly shrug off revived recession fearsBP tumbles as chief executive plays down takeover talk after disappointing results

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Analysis: Is a Europe-wide recession now inevitable?With the euro zone economy in retreat, there is a now realistic chance that Europe will be in a recession by Christmas

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Meta plans ad-free Facebook, Instagram subscriptions in EuropeCourts have been cracking down on social networks’ use of data

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Irish-headquartered tech firm Konversational to expand in EuropeGroup expects to generate revenue growth of more than €5m with new offices in France, Germany and Switzerland

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Irish shares gain as US interest rates hold steadyThe ISEQ Index outperformed European peers, driven by a wave of positive results.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕