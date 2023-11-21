Euro Zone Property Companies Face Surging Losses, ECB Warns

Euro zone property companies are being hit by surging losses and some will struggle to support their debts, which have risen to a higher level than before the 2008 financial crisis, the European Central Bank has warned. The losses, which the ECB said would have “consequences for the resilience of banks’ loan books”, stem from sharply higher financing costs, falling commercial property values, weaker rental income and rising concerns about the energy efficiency of buildings.

The central bank said signs of stress in the commercial property sector, which accounts for 10 per cent of all euro zone bank loans, “have the potential to significantly amplify an adverse scenario” and would “drive large losses” in the wider financial system





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

15 Years of Change: Looking Back on Obama's 2008 Victory SpeechAnton reflects on the 15th anniversary of President Barack Obama's historic election, revisiting the hope and promise encapsulated in his electrifying victor...

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

The Music Quiz: What fruit-related swing did Coldplay sing about in 2008?Plus: What herb did Neil Young namecheck in one of his songs?

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Euro zone inflation, growth slow as ECB hikes weighEuro zone inflation dropped to its lowest level in over two years in October, as energy prices fell and the high interest rates set by the European Central Bank dampened demand, a preliminary reading showed today.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

ECB President Lagarde: Euro zone inflation could rise in coming monthsEuro zone inflation could tick up in the coming months but European Central Bank interest rates held at their current level for long enough could still get price growth back to the 2% target, ECB President Christine Lagarde said today.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

‘I didn’t know much about Ireland but I imagined kindness, freedom and people being open’New to the Parish: Cristina Stamatescu arrived from Romania in 2008

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

ECB survey sees inflation back near target by 2025Euro zone inflation will have almost fallen back to the European Central Bank's 2% target in 2025, but economic growth will remain weak and at below 1% through next year, the ECB's quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters showed today.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »