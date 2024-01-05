Euro Zone Inflation Surges, Easing Pressure on ECB

Euro zone inflation surged last month and could still go higher in the early part of 2024, easing financial markets pressure on the ECB. The data appear to confirm the ECB's prediction that inflation bottomed out in November and will now flatline in the 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent range through 2024, still well above the bank's 2 per cent target, before slowing again in 2025.





