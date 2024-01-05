HEAD TOPICS

Euro Zone Inflation Surges, Easing Pressure on ECB

  • 📰 IrishTimesBiz
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 20 sec. here
  • 7 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 28%
  • Publisher: 77%

Investors are betting that the ECB will cut rates six times this year as inflation eases. Euro zone inflation jumped to 2.9% in December, just shy of expectations for a 3% reading. The data confirm the ECB's prediction that inflation will flatline in the 2.5% to 3% range through 2024.

ECB, Inflation, Euro Zone, Interest Rates, Financial Markets

Euro zone inflation surged last month and could still go higher in the early part of 2024, easing financial markets pressure on the ECB. The data appear to confirm the ECB's prediction that inflation bottomed out in November and will now flatline in the 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent range through 2024, still well above the bank's 2 per cent target, before slowing again in 2025.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.