Euro zone inflation, growth slow as ECB hikes weigh

Euro zone consumer prices rose by just 2.9% in October, their slowest pace since July 2021, a Eurostat flash reading showed, a time when the ECB was still worried about inflation getting stuck below its 2% target.The euro zone economy dipped by 0.1% in the three months to September, according to a separate Eurostat release, and is flirting with a recession.Eurostat data showed 0.1% quarterly growth in France, 0.3% in Spain and 0.5% in Belgium.

But that failed to offset a 0.1% quarterly slump in Germany, no growth in Italy, and contractions in Austria, Portugal, Ireland, Estonia and Lithuania. Today's figures show that Ireland's GDP - which is not the Government's preferred measure of Irish economic growth - slowed by 1.8% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of this year.The two sets of data today mean the ECB is almost certainly done with raising interest rates, which are at record highs, and will now watch the effect of its an unprecedented streak of 10 hikes in a row play out before making further moves.

But a measure of inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco also declined - to 4.2%, the lowest level since July 2022, from 4.5%. That measure is viewed by the ECB as a more accurate reflection of the underlying trend and is likely to cement its expectation that inflation will slowly head towards its 2% target by 2025."It's now down to weaker demand grinding down inflation and that's a slow process," Natixis' Schumacher said.

