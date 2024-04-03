Euro Zone Inflation Falls, Boosting Prospects of ECB Interest Rate Cut

Euro zone inflation fell by more than expected in March, down to 2.4 per cent from 2.6 per cent the previous month, bolstering prospects of a European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate cut in June. Eurostat’s latest flash estimate of the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the currency bloc as a whole was less than the 2.5 per cent analysts had predicted.

The underlying or core rate of price growth, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, also eased more than anticipated, to 2.9 per cent. The figures add to the narrative that inflation is on track to return to the ECB’s 2 per cent target, allowing for an easing of the interest rates in the coming months

