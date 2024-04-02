Eugene McCarthy's Renovated Terraced House in Dublin Makes it to the Final of RTE's Home of the Year

The three judges were massively impressed by how modern and chic the terraced home in Dublin looked, and were in agreement that it deserved a spot in the final. See inside Eugene McCarthy's renovated 1920s terraced house in Dublin. The cleverly designed and aesthetically pleasing home is through to the final of RTE's Home of the Year. Eugene lives in the property with son Alex, having bought it in 2022, completed extensive renovations both aesthetically and structurally.
The house underwent a deep retrofit and rear extension with a view to transforming it into a contemporary A rated home. Eugene’s main aim was to create a modern home which is sustainable, so he added solar panels and an electric car charging station in the driveway. He describes the interior of the home as contemporary and light filled. He sees it as the perfect home for him and his son, that meets all their needs
