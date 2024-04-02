Eugene McCarthy's Renovated Terraced House in Dublin Makes it to the Final of RTE's Home of the Year

The three judges were massively impressed by how modern and chic the terraced home in Dublin looked, and were in agreement that it deserved a spot in the final. See inside Eugene McCarthy's renovated 1920s terraced house in Dublin. The cleverly designed and aesthetically pleasing home is through to the final of RTE's Home of the Year. Eugene lives in the property with son Alex, having bought it in 2022, completed extensive renovations both aesthetically and structurally.

The house underwent a deep retrofit and rear extension with a view to transforming it into a contemporary A rated home. Eugene’s main aim was to create a modern home which is sustainable, so he added solar panels and an electric car charging station in the driveway. He describes the interior of the home as contemporary and light filled. He sees it as the perfect home for him and his son, that meets all their needs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTE in Crisis Analysis: New RTÉ chair faces difficult task of restoring public trust in broadcasterTerence O’Rourke has been brought in to cut costs at Monstrose as RTÉ looks to secure 400 redundancies

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

RTE Great House Revival viewers all saying same thing as series returnsViewers were calling the hit RTE home improvement show a 'breath of fresh air' as it came back on our screens last night

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

RTE Great House Revival viewers make same point as couple transform home for €40k under budgetHugh Wallace returned for a brand new series of The Great House Revival on Sunday and viewers were thrilled to see one couple land their dream home and save money

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

RTÉ to pay €755,000 over three years for market researchNational broadcaster, RTÉ is set to pay an estimated €755,000 over a three year period to firms to carry out audience market research on its behalf.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Tommy Tiernan steadily claws back lost viewers as Late Late ratings dipThe ratings for RTE's weekend shows have been revealed.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

RTE seeks tenders for €755,000 market research contractNational broadcaster aims to select top 10 offers by May 17th

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »