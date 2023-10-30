EU delegation visit Ireland to investigate mica scandal

A European Parliament delegation has arrived in Ireland today to investigate the defective concrete block crisis.

MEPs from Spain, Estonia and Latvia will join Irish counterparts on the three-day mission to Donegal and Dublin. The visit comes following several petitions urging attention to the crisis, highlighting the issue of defective mica blocks used in construction in Ireland.The delegation will inspect affected buildings, meet with homeowners and speak to Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien before submitting a report to the European Commission.Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey is part of the delegation and said it is “quite significant” politicians from Europe are coming to Ireland to assess the mica issue.

“The mission is primarily about gaining a comprehensive understanding of what transpired and ensuring that it does not happen again,” he said. “The visit sends out a strong message that the EU Parliament is listening and engaging with people directly affected by this crisis on the ground.” headtopics.com

He said the delegation would also discuss the Government’s Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme. “The Government has already accepted a proposal to establish an Oversight Committee in the Department of Housing and I believe this group should meet urgently to address a number of issues relating to the fund,” he said.

Campaigners previously warned if the Government doesn't address a lack of housing for people currently rebuilding their mica-affected homes.

