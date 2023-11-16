EU agrees on data-sharing scheme to crack down on illegal short-term rentals

An EU-wide data-sharing scheme has been agreed to crack down on illegal short-term rentals like Airbnb. The deal aims to harmonise registration for properties used for Airbnb-style rentals across the bloc and their hosts. Online platforms will have to provide monthly or quarterly activity reports to national authorities. The agreement also includes the creation of an easy-to-use registration system with common provisions.

Platforms will have to ensure reliable and complete information and conduct random checks. Authorities can suspend registration numbers, remove illegal listings, or impose penalties on non-compliant platforms or hosts

