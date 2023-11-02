ETL Global buys majority of Waterford-based accounting firm in second Irish deal

The network’s ETL Ireland entity has acquired a majority stake in Waterford-based DMB Chartered Accountants, which focuses on accounting, assurance, and corporate finance services for small businesses and startups, for an undisclosed price.

Anthony Casey, managing director of ETL Ireland and co-founder of Noone Casey, said that the firm is in talks with "a number of other firms at the moment" and aims to invest in as many as 20 businesses by the end of 2025.

The Irish accounting sector has seen a surge in dealmaking this year as overseas firms, often backed by private equity money, seek to tap into the EU’s fastest growing economy and, paradoxically, an expected increase in debt restructurings as some sectors grapple with the lingering effects of the pandemic, inflation and rising interest rates.

London-based Azets purchased Baker Tilly Ireland earlier this year. Azets Ireland chief executive Neil Hughes said recently that he plans to quadruple the firm’s current 125-strong workforce over the next three years, including by acquisition.

Meanwhile, Dains Accountants, a fast-growing British firm backed by private equity group Horizon Capital, is known to be among players scouting for Irish deals.

