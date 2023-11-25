Ethiopian Athlete Sets New Women's World Record in Berlin Marathon

For as long as people have been running in any competitive sense we’ve seen records broken and fresh benchmarks set, but have we ever seen such a sudden shift in the markers of greatness that we once knew? Particularly in women’s distance running events, where in the last couple of months the bar has been raised above and beyond what was once considered even comprehensible.

Earlier this month, at the Diamond League final in Oregon, Gudaf Tsegay from Ethiopia came so close to breaking 14 minutes for 5,000m, running 14:00:21, a barrier once thought beyond women’s potential, and running well under four minutes is the new normal every time women toe the line over 1,500m in major events





