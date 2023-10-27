Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren on casting for a trans child role: We looked all over... we met girls and trans girls

Bees have a particular resonance for the Basque film-maker Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren, writer and director of the Silver Bear-winning 20,000 Species of Bees. “The hive represents the meaning of community – and, specifically, community as an entity that’s greater than the individual,” she says. “And yet, within the hive, each member of the community has a role. You’ve got the drones, the queen, the worker bees. Every one of these is needed for the survival of the colony.

“I discovered it through an old ballad that underscored the importance of the proximity between the family and the bees,” Solaguren says. “In Basque culture we refer to bees as ‘usted’ rather than ‘tú’,” which is to address them with the respectful rather than the familiar form of “you”. “They are the only members of the animal kingdom that are addressed” like this, she says. “I was also interested in bees because people want to keep that distance; they fear getting stung.

'How are you meant to enjoy sex and a relationship?' The reality of living with your parents in your 30sThe young protagonist's questioning coincides with various personal and creative crises; her mother's revived career in sculpture and her parents' doomed marriage require a script that cleverly incorporates multiple perspectives.

For the character of Lucía, we met girls and trans girls, but not boys. For me it wouldn’t have been honest if the main character was performing as a girl rather than feeling like a girl“What I found talking to families was that the main transition happened in the families. The children, I discovered, always knew who they were, but they just lacked the ways to be able to express that.

Silver Bear award: Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren applauds as Sofía Otero receives the award for best leading performance from German TV host Hadnet Tesfai at Berlin International Film Festival early this year. Photograph: John MacDougall/AFP/Getty

