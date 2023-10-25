Erin McLaughlin: 'People at home wouldn’t really call me McLaughlin at all'

Emma Duffy ERIN MCLAUGHLIN LAUGHS before the question is fully out. The Ireland and Peamount United striker knows exactly what’s coming. “So McLaughlin’s my surname,” she explains, “but in Donegal, there’s a lot of McLaughlins, Dohertys… we’re not actually all related.” “Well, we probably are,” she jokes. “But each family tends to have a family nickname. Mine is Fildara. It’s just very, very popular at home. People at home wouldn’t really call me McLaughlin at all.
There’s so many of us so that’s just what we’re known as, Fildara. I’ve never had a problem with it my whole life until I came down here. It does get a bit confusing, but I think now people have kind of clicked on to the bit… but I’m more known as McLaughlin. I don’t mind that.” The 42 admits that there was confusion in these quarters some years ago; uncertainty whether Erin McLaughlin and Erin Fildara was the same person or if there were two different footballers. We weren’t alone, it seem
