Erin McLaughlin: 'People at home wouldn’t really call me McLaughlin at all'

Emma Duffy ERIN MCLAUGHLIN LAUGHS before the question is fully out. The Ireland and Peamount United striker knows exactly what’s coming. “So McLaughlin’s my surname,” she explains, “but in Donegal, there’s a lot of McLaughlins, Dohertys… we’re not actually all related.” “Well, we probably are,” she jokes. “But each family tends to have a family nickname. Mine is Fildara. It’s just very, very popular at home. People at home wouldn’t really call me McLaughlin at all.

There’s so many of us so that’s just what we’re known as, Fildara. I’ve never had a problem with it my whole life until I came down here. It does get a bit confusing, but I think now people have kind of clicked on to the bit… but I’m more known as McLaughlin. I don’t mind that.” The 42 admits that there was confusion in these quarters some years ago; uncertainty whether Erin McLaughlin and Erin Fildara was the same person or if there were two different footballers. We weren’t alone, it seem





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rapid double high for ambitious Erin McLaughlin after World Cup selection hurtThe Peamount star celebrated League success last weekend before learning she had earned an Ireland recall for the upcoming Nations League games

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Nations League: Megan Campbell and Sinead Farrelly return to Ireland squadErin McLaughlin earns a recall but there is no room for Marissa Sheva and Megan Walsh

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Women in Sport: All-Ireland Winning Captain Geraldine McLaughlinThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Republic of Ireland overwhelm Northern Ireland in first women’s international at the AvivaTyler Toland leaves trials and tribulations of Vera Pauw days behind with assured and efficient performance from midfield

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

About 5,000 workers at 18 voluntary organisations set to take strike action over pay next monthOrganisations including Cheshire Ireland, Enable Ireland and DePaul were among the 18 balloted for strike action

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

5 talking points after Ireland's bright start to the next chapterIreland top of Nations League group after convincing wins over Northern Ireland and Hungary.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »