Eric Donovan offers insights on Katie Taylor's upcoming fight

Gavan Casey FIGHT WEEK BEGINS in earnest as Eric Donovan rises from his stool in Five Guys at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre to go and collect his kids. Donovan, 37, bowed out of professional boxing in a blaze of glory last September and more recently trained the sensational Olympic hopeful Jude Gallagher to another Irish Elite title. He leaves a table of journalists-turned-friends in a manner that only a man of his credentials could: with a physical demonstration.

“Right, lads,” and Donovan begins throwing shapes, explaining how retaining composure even when she gets hit will be key to Katie Taylor’s success if she is to find any against Chantelle Cameron the second time around. He admits he bought too far into Taylor’s aura of invincibility when previewing their original fight on Off the Ball back in April. He should have known better, he says: after all, he’s only a year Taylor’s senior at 38, and he felt his own reflexes begin to slow before he even turned professional at 3





