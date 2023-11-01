Eric Cantona sings the blues, and reds: ‘Much like he was Dublin’s Christ the Redeemer’

The reviews from those concerts had been mixed, the Daily Mail describing his performance at Manchester’s Stoller Hall as “mysterious and bonkers”, noting that the audience was almost exclusively made up of United fans, including a man called Billy. “He’s Cantona, isn’t he? I’d pay to watch him knit.”

The musicians arrived, but we heard Cantona before we saw him, the collars stiffening on the number seven shirts in the audience as we heard him croon, grunt and groan from backstage. Since releasing his debut EP during the summer, he has been likened to everyone from Leonard Cohen, Nick Cave and Lou Reed, with a splash of Serge Gainsbourg and Jacques Brel thrown in. Not to Andy Cole, though.

But Cantona has the distinct advantage of being French, thereby speaking a language that can make even sausage rolls sound seductive. Rouleaux de saucisses? You’d need to be hosed down. The United fan the other side of him was more positive. “Messi might have won his eighth Ballon d’Or but can he croon French poetry like Leonard Cohen in a Siptu-owned Dublin theatre? Non.” A fair point.

And after he crooned the story of his life – “I’ve been heroic, I’ve been criminal, I’ve been angelic, I’ve been infernal” – we were off again. “Ooh aah Eric Cantona, ooh aah Eric Cantona, oooh aaaah, oooh aaaah, ooh aah Cantona!” Another smile, confirming, mercifully, that he doesn’t take himself half as seriously as you might have feared.

