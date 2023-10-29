– Epic All Ireland Fail in Today’s Irish Independent

It was a disappointing game for fans of the sport, and a disappointing result for many non-Dubs who wished to see Mayo break their curse and claim the cup for the first time in 62 years.A special reader offer in today’s Irish Independent gives readers the chance to invest in a special medallion commemorating Mayo’s ‘historic win’.

Hardly anyone can remember the last time that Sam Maguire headed this far west but after a hard fought campaign Mayo are well deserving winner of the 2013 Football Championship. Celebrate this historic win with this GAA approved medallion bearing the official crest of Mayo GAA.

Something of a kick in the teeth to the already-down, and we can’t imagine the Dubs being too pleased with this one either…for this one! If you’ve spotted something weird or wonderful you think should feature on Her. headtopics.com

Jane Clarke: ‘For months I was steeped in nature poetry from Yeats to the present day’Hachette Ireland invited the poet to edit an anthology of Irish nature poems for illustration Read more ⮕

Department of Finance official says Russian sanctions ‘unenforceable’ in practiceIrish authorities ‘can’t actually do anything’ about sanctioned Russian money moving through Ireland, official says Read more ⮕

Richard Dunne reckons Roy keane isn't Ireland's greatest-ever playerDunne chose another Ireland legend top of the list of greatest-ever Irish players. Read more ⮕

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Women in Sport: Galway Just Clinch Victory In Epic Encounter With OffalyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕