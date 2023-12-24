Enjoying Christmas without the Guilt: Nutritionist's Top Tips

For the busy Christmas season, nutritionist Sarah Hawkins shares her three top tips to ensure you can enjoy Christmas without the guilt. It’s that time of the year again. The lights are up, the Toy Show has already pulled our heart strings and Christmas trees are popping up everywhere as the days go by. With this time of year comes more food, drinks and outings which for some people can bring some anxiety or guilt.

As a nutritionist, I would love to see lots of nutrient-dense foods being consumed at any time of the year. However, I am a firm believer that a healthy, balanced diet includes all foods, without restriction. While food is our fuel, it is also so much more. Food is celebration, when we think of any event or celebration, especially in Ireland, food or drinks are usually involved in some way. Birthdays, weddings, job offers and, of course, Christmas often revolve around food. Most of these events involve being surrounded by the people we care about, which leads me to the next topic. Food is connectio





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Lower Calories on Christmas Day Without Compromising on TasteNutritionist Orla Walsh shares tips on lowering calories on Christmas day without compromising on taste and enjoyment.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Michael Owen reveals how he spends Christmas with his familyFormer footballer Michael Owen talks about his Christmas traditions and how he celebrates the holiday season with his family.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

An Post to Deliver Two Million Parcels Weekly During Christmas SeasonAn Post will be delivering around two million parcels a week for the next few weeks as the Christmas surge hits the company. The massive warehouse serving as a transit station for the bulk of the parcels is calm and quiet, with employees on their coffee break. On Black Friday, the warehouse received 11,000 parcels from one international retailer, compared to the usual 400 parcels per day.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Lidl's Budget-Friendly Christmas GiftsLidl has a huge range of budget-friendly gifts in stores nationwide this December, sure to make this Christmas a magical one. Prices start at just €2.49, so you can be certain you'll find something special, no matter your budget. Lidl's beauty range also offers great value and a variety of products.

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Trish Deseine’s Christmas Menu For Sensational Seasonal EntertainingOnline

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

40 Best Books To Give and Receive This ChristmasOnline

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »