Enhanced support for areas hit by recent flooding

Local people described water running down the mountain before gushing through the streets and into their properties on Monday night. Meeting Minister McGrath, they voiced frustration with the speed and level of response from the local authority."My heart goes out to all of the property owners in particular, the residents and the businesses that have been devastated by a very significant event," he said."I think we could do better and I think we need to learn from the response here and also to other flood events that are taking place.

Minister McGrath said that the humanitarian assistance scheme is in place for homeowners and is immediately available and that Cabinet would meet in the next day or two to"stand up the Red Cross scheme" for businesses, voluntary, community and sporting clubs."We made significant enhancements to those schemes, recognising the devastation of the flood events that have happened and it looks like they will continue to happen with more frequency in the future," the minister said.

"I think we have to now accept that events such as this are going to happen more frequently in the future. That is our recent experience and all of the evidence from science, from climate change points to increased frequency of such events.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Humanitarian assistance for flood-hit households extended to Louth and WexfordDecision on expansion of business supports could come as early as Thursday

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Tánaiste says protection of Irish soldiers in Lebanon is top priorityThe Tánaiste also confirmed that some 40 Irish citizens are still stuck in Gaza – where more than 5,000 people have been killed in an onslaught by Israel after Hamas used the area as a springboard for an attack on the Jewish state just over three weeks...

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Publican praises community spirit as Louth bar floodsA publican in Co Louth has praised local community spirit after his bar flooded with up to eight inches of water.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Four under €200,000: homes in Wicklow, Westmeath, Laois and LouthWell-maintained homes at keener prices around the country

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Clean up underway following Carlingford floodsA clean up operation is underway in Carlingford, Co Louth after the town suffered from flooding.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Tánaiste Micheal Martin on the situation in Israel and GazaTánaiste Micheal Martin joined Pat in the studio this morning us today to discuss the latest on the situation in Israel and Gaza.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕