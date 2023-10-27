English football club responds to Taylor Swift takeover rumours in best way

The owners of EFL League Two club Notts County have moved to deny speculation that pop sensation Taylor Swift is considering buying the club in a humorous rebuttal.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's fairytale takeover at Wrexham showed that world-famous superstars buying a lower league club is not beyond the realms of the imagination. However, it would appear that a similar situation will not be unfolding at rivals Notts County any time soon.

A report linking the 'Anti-Hero' songstress Swift with an unlikely bid to buy the world's oldest football club had emerged on the front page of the Weekend Sport. The wild rumour had been stoked after the headline 'Star wants world’s oldest footy club – Taylor Swift to buy Notts County!' teased the singer's apparent interest. headtopics.com

Now, it would appear that Magpies chairmen Alex and Chris Reedtz have been able to see the funny side of the speculation linking them with a sale to the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker. In a statement released on their social media pages, their tongue-in-cheek response even contained veiled references to the chart-topper's back catalogue.

Their statement read: "As sorry as we are to disappoint the Swifties in our fanbase, were going to have to shake this story off. there's certainly no bad blood between ourselves and Taylor . "But, at such an exciting time for us and the club, she surely couldn't have believed in her wildest dreams that we would relinquish our control. We'll leave a blank space in tomorrow's pre-match playlist for a track from her newly re-released 1989 album as a gesture of gratitude for her interest." headtopics.com

