England star Greenwood well enough to return home after worrying head injury

City issued a further update on their defender, who received treatment for more than 10 minutes on the field before being taken off and replaced by Chelsea's Jess Carter. "We can confirm she has been carefully monitored, is alert and well and will return home later today ahead of a review with our medical team."

England’s hopes of progressing in the Nations League suffered a blow following a second loss, with Belgium leapfrogging the Lionesses into second place in their group after a seesaw encounter in Leuven.

Former England captain Faye White believes this will be a good test of the resolve of the Euro 2022 champions and Women’s World Cup finalists and called on them to be more clinical in front of goal.

