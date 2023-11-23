England's under-21 coach Lee Carsley a strong candidate for Irish national team

England’s under-21 coach Lee Carsley is a strong candidate to take the Irish national team into the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign. The FAI accelerated the decision to part company with Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny at a board meeting on Wednesday evening. The recruitment process to replace Kenny has already begun, with England under-21 coach Lee Carsley a strong candidate to take Ireland into the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

Current Ghana manager Chris Hughton, who was Brian Kerr’s assistant coach between 2003 and 2005, is another consideration. FAI director of football Marc Canham is still to confirm the future employment of Kenny’s assistant coaches Keith Andrews, John O’Shea, Dean Kiely and Stephen Rice. Both Canham and chief executive Jonathan Hill recommended that the 10-person board vote to end Kenny’s three-and-half-years in charge after six competitive defeats from eight games in 2023 saw the men’s senior team drop from 34th to 58th in the world rankings





