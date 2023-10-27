England resist Argentina fightback to claim third place

Ben Earl and Theo Dan touched down but England will rue allowing a 13-0 lead to slip away, the Pumas clearly out to avenge their rout when the teams met in the pool stage seven weeks ago.The remaining points for England in an arm-wrestle of a contest in which 'Kamikaze Kids' Tom Curry and Sam Underhill excelled were supplied by Owen Farrell's flawless kicking, which ultimately proved the difference between the sides.

Argentina were roared on by the neutrals in a 77,674 crowd and with only pockets of Red Rose supporters present, it was the most partisan atmosphere Steve Borthwick's side have faced at the World Cup. The evening was not much fun for Henry Arundell, who ran in five tries against Chile yet was passed the ball only once here, reducing one of England's most dangerous runners to the role of bystander until he was withdrawn with 15 minutes left.

It was the Pumas side who edged Wales in the last eight that ultimately turned up at the Stade de France, although it took them time to get going It was part of a bright start by England, who kicked intelligently and were accurate in everything they did, enabling them to build a 13-0 lead when Farrell added two penalties. headtopics.com

Emiliano Boffelli got the Pumas off the mark with a penalty but it was all they had to show for period of ascendency, their prospects not helped by two knock-ons at key times. The officials declined to check for an obvious forward pass during the move but there was nothing controversial about the Pumas' second try when Dan missed a tackle that allowed Santiago Carreras to glide into space and finish with class.

As chants of"Argentina, Argentina" sounded around the Stade de France and the Pumas vigorously celebrated winning a penalty, there was a sense of occasion of the match even if play was stop-start and often ugly. headtopics.com

