Energy suppliers set to cut electricity, gas charges

SSE Airtricity is also cutting prices for hundreds of thousands of domestic customers, by 12% for electricity, and 10% for gas. These latest price cuts come after some other energy companies including Energia and Pinenergy already cut their rates.
All the major companies increased prices as wholesale energy prices rose, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This was demonstrated most recently, when figures from the CSO showed that wholesale energy prices fell 61% in the year to September.
Ireland Headlines
