Energy regulator was warned about impact of moratoriums

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) was informed of how some people had run up debts exceeding €10,000 and had no plans to engage with their supplier or make arrangements to pay off the debt.

The Electricity Association of Ireland wrote:"These cases would be individually reviewed and approved and target those who will never engage with their supplier in any meaningful way and have in many cases ran up debts of over €10k plus."

The Electricity Association of Ireland said they had also done significant research during the summer on disconnections and arrears, and how a moratorium didn't always help customers that were falling behind on their bills.

An email explained:"Our members’ experience last year was that vacant properties could not be disconnected, creating unnecessary energy demand and safety concerns." A message said energy prices had fallen somewhat and they were hopeful this would continue into the first quarter of next year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZINE: Warning of sophisticated energy credit scam that can steal your moneyThe public are being urged not to enter their banking information on any websites that they are directed to via a link in a text - this can steal your money if you give them the details of your account

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Energy suppliers set to cut electricity, gas chargesA number of energy suppliers are set to cut charges for electricity and gas from today. Nearly 2 million customers will benefit from cuts in unit prices and standing charges.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Energy price cuts come into force for residential usersAlmost all households will see cuts of between 10 and 30 per cent over coming days as suppliers start competing for business

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Energy price cuts to benefit two million households from todayElectric Ireland, SSE Airtricity, Prepayower and others are introducing reductions from Wednesday

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Sherry Fitz doing business, falling energy bills, and being wary of online influencersThe best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Wednesday news briefing: New warnings as Storm Ciarán nears, energy prices to fall for Irish householdsAir strike on Gaza refugee camp kills 50 people, five rescued as Mayo pub collapses, and court told Jason Corbett was ‘cruel’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕