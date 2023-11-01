Energy regulator was warned about impact of moratoriums

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) was informed of how some people had run up debts exceeding €10,000 and had no plans to engage with their supplier or make arrangements to pay off the debt.
The Electricity Association of Ireland wrote:"These cases would be individually reviewed and approved and target those who will never engage with their supplier in any meaningful way and have in many cases ran up debts of over €10k plus."
The Electricity Association of Ireland said they had also done significant research during the summer on disconnections and arrears, and how a moratorium didn't always help customers that were falling behind on their bills.
An email explained:"Our members’ experience last year was that vacant properties could not be disconnected, creating unnecessary energy demand and safety concerns." A message said energy prices had fallen somewhat and they were hopeful this would continue into the first quarter of next year.
