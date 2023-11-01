Energy price cuts to benefit two million households from today

Electric Ireland, SSE Airtricity and Prepaypower are all reducing prices by between 10 and 13.5 per cent from today. Next week, Flogas will cut its prices by 30 per cent followed by Bord Gáis Energy by 15.5 per cent.

Most of these price reductions were announced two months in advance, more than the 30 day minimum ...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Energy price cuts come into force for residential usersAlmost all households will see cuts of between 10 and 30 per cent over coming days as suppliers start competing for business

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ray Houghton company reports €910,000 profitsThe Republic of Ireland legend is enjoying continued success as a commentator, analyst and consultant

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ireland overcome awful conditions to battle past AlbaniaEileen Glesson's girls made it four wins from four in the Nations League

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: After ROG v Humphreys and Sexton v O'Gara, Ireland's next out-half is not a straight choiceNothing is certain yet about who will be Ireland’s next first-choice out-half.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Denise O’Sullivan to Ireland’s rescue as they beat Albania in waterlogged ShkodërIreland prevailed in three-hour Nations League game, stalled by thunderstorm

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕