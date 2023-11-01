Energy price cuts come into force for residential users

First out of the blocks on Wednesday will be Electric Ireland, SSE Airtricity and PrepayPower, with customers of the three providers set to see electricity and gas prices fall by between 10 per cent and 13.5 per cent.

In an unusual move, most suppliers announced their price decreases about two months in advance, meaning households had to wait longer than usual for the cuts to come into effect, noted Darragh Cassidy of price comparison and switching websiteThe price reductions mean the average Electric Ireland customer will save just over €200 a year on their electricity bills, while the average Bord Gáis Energy customer will see their gas bill drop by almost €300 a year.

According to recent data from Eurostat, Irish gas prices are the fifth highest in the European Union, at almost 25 per cent above the EU average, for example. “Barring another energy shock, we should see prices fall by around another 10 per cent to 15 per cent at some stage next spring as suppliers’ hedging strategies further unwind,” he said.

A total of 6,670 gigawatt hours (GWh) was consumed, the lowest figure over the 10-year period from 2013 to 2022.

