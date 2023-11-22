End-of-season atmosphere marks the end of an era that never took off

This was James McClean’s last game for Ireland, his 103rd appearance, and he received yet another trinket on the pitch before kick-off. Of late the Derry man has been involved in more presentations than some college lecturers. “I have no regrets,” said McClean afterwards. “People said I’d be emotional and crying, but there’s no need to cry. I’ve had the time of my life.” His first outing was a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria in Sofia in September 2020.

And his reign was bookended here three years later with another 1-1 draw, this time against a very limited New Zealand side. After the final whistle, the Ireland manager gathered his players and led them on a cursory lap of the pitch. The stadium was already emptying. When they reached the South Stand, Kenny walked behind the goal and applauded those still in place. “I have spoken to the players about that,” when asked afterwards about his position. “It may well be my last match, I think that has been well documented





