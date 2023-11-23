Encounter with a Judge and Napoleon's Memoirs

The subject of Napoleon is impossible to avoid these days, and not just because of Ridley Scott. For obvious reasons, he was also a big sub-plot of last weekend’s Wolfe Tone conferences in Belfast and Dublin, marking the 225th anniversary of the 1798 leader’s death.
Among the speakers at Dublin Tailors’ Hall was Ronan Sheehan, a barrister and descendant of John Philpot Curran, who recalled a fascinating encounter from his student days many years ago when he had a summer job as maître d’ of a hotel in New Hampshire. One day, having noticed the nameplate on a table, he introduced himself to a Judge John Francis O’Meara, from Montreal, pronouncing the surname as we do on this island. The judge was deeply impressed. “You must be Irish,” he said, “because only an Irishman knows how to pronounce my name.” This earned Sheehan an invitation to O’Meara’s mansion on the Chemin de la Cote-des-neiges (“the Shrewsbury Road of Montreal”). Greeted there by a butler, the young man noticed on a table in the hallway a book entitled “Memoirs of Napoleon on St Helena”, by one Barry O’Mear
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »