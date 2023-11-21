Empower Her* Voice Dublin’s #Chalkback Campaign Is Calling Out Groping – And That Includes The Molly Malone Statue

An excuse people have been using for years to disregard the groping of Molly Malone. “It’s for good luck.” “It’s harmless fun.” “People do it to male statues too.” Use them to dismiss this sort of unacceptable behaviour that happens to real people every day? People, who when they decide to speak up about it, simply get told, “It was for a laugh”? It’s time to start pointing fingers, listening up, and empowering marginalised voices. No more excuses.
Empower Her* Voice Dublin offers women and other marginalised genders a space which supports, emboldens, and encourages them to share their stories of sexual and street harassment. It’s an opportunity for people to publicly call out their harassers, and those who stand by while verbal and physical assault occurs in front of them. Their latest #chalkback campaign has opened the floor to a long-awaited conversation that can no longer be ignore
