Employer Organisations Campaign for Policy Changes

In the past few weeks employer organisations have mounted a relentless campaign over a manufactured crisis that they claim is driven largely by government policy . This has resulted in employer demands to suspend progress on labour market initiatives, including the national minimum wage , auto-enrolment pensions , sick pay and family leave entitlements .
Employer groups point to insolvency statistics showing an increase in business closures in 2023. However, insolvencies are still below their 2019 level and well below the long-term historical average. Insolvencies were kept artificially low during the pandemic with State subsidies extending the survival of many unviable businesses that, in normal times, would have closed down. Now that these subsidies have been removed, we are experiencing a return to normal trends.
Ironically, this subsidy is not directed at struggling businesses. The demand for a cut in the standard VAT rate, which would cost €1.2 billion, would spread this subsidy among successful businesses not in need of support. In effect, employers’ groups want the State to subsidise their profit margins.
Trying to overcome these productivity deficits by suppressing wages and in-work benefits can only exacerbate this trend.
Employer Organisations Campaign Crisis Government Policy Labour Market Initiatives National Minimum Wage Auto-Enrolment Pensions Sick Pay Family Leave Entitlements Business Subsidies Real Wages Profits Central Bank Of Ireland
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Unions counter employer complaints about labour costsUnions have pushed back against complaints from businesses about rising labour costs arising from a series of Government policy changes aimed at improving conditions for workers.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »