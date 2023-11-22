Emotional Farewell from National Team Manager

The support has been phenomenal, it’s just a shame I couldn’t end on a win. I enjoyed the night for what it was, I’ve a few special memories. “It’s over, I think it’s the right time. People have been saying I would be emotional. So much has happened, there’s no need to cry. I’ve no regrets, I’ve had the time of my life.“We didn’t play well in the second half. We played players that are in and out of their club teams. Some players made their debuts tonight.

We made nine changes, we wanted to give everyone an opportunity, it wasn’t about getting over the line with a win. It was a strange game to say the least, we missed a few good chances but could have lost it as well. “Listen, that’s the way it is, I’ve no complaints. I’ve spoken to the players about that. It may well be my last match, that’s been well documented. It’s been a privilege to manage my country,” he says emotionally. “Nothing could ever match it. Full stadiums at home, big crowds away. Because there’s such a rebuild, it’s been amazing to know, it’s an incredible group of people. “The may not be the appetite for i





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lincoln link shows that Dubliner will have to rebuild career after national teamThe Ireland manager is rumoured to be fancied by League 1 side Lincoln City.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

World Rugby announce expanded 24-team World Cup and new 12-team Nations LeagueWorld Cup goes up by four teams with new Nations League starting in 2026 with promotion and relegation from 2030

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Fermoy to bid farewell to Tina Satchwell when cortege passes through home townDead woman’s funeral will take place ‘privately and quietly, as she lived’, family says

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Manchester and Football World Bid Farewell to Bobby CharltonFans gathered at Old Trafford and Manchester Cathedral for the public funeral service of Bobby Charlton, the legendary English footballer. The service was attended by football stars, dignitaries, and even the Prince of Wales. Charlton's eulogies emphasized his devotion to family. His grandson spoke of his gratitude towards Charlton and his wife for their love and storytelling.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Football to bid farewell to legend Bobby CharltonFootball will pay tribute to one of its biggest stars today as the game bids farewell to Bobby Charlton.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sinead Kennedy bids farewell to RTE's Today Show with heartfelt postYesterday, in a bittersweet moment, Sinead Kennedy graced the screen alongside Daithi Ó Sé for the final time this year on RTE's Today show as she expects her second child with her husband Conor Kirwan this November

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »