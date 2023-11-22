Emotional Farewell from National Team Manager

The support has been phenomenal, it’s just a shame I couldn’t end on a win. I enjoyed the night for what it was, I’ve a few special memories. “It’s over, I think it’s the right time. People have been saying I would be emotional. So much has happened, there’s no need to cry. I’ve no regrets, I’ve had the time of my life.“We didn’t play well in the second half. We played players that are in and out of their club teams. Some players made their debuts tonight.
We made nine changes, we wanted to give everyone an opportunity, it wasn’t about getting over the line with a win. It was a strange game to say the least, we missed a few good chances but could have lost it as well. “Listen, that’s the way it is, I’ve no complaints. I’ve spoken to the players about that. It may well be my last match, that’s been well documented. It’s been a privilege to manage my country,” he says emotionally. “Nothing could ever match it. Full stadiums at home, big crowds away. Because there’s such a rebuild, it’s been amazing to know, it’s an incredible group of people. “The may not be the appetite for i
