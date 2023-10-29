Emotional fans pay tribute to Matthew Perry at Friends Experience in Dublin

Devastated fans of Matthew Perry struggled to hold back tears at the Friends Experience in Dublin today.

Jennifer Ormsby, who is a huge fan of the show, told the Irish Mirror: “It just seemed a bit surreal walking around the Experience and knowing that Matthew is gone. “It’s literally there for you. You can put it on after a long day and it’s amazing. It cheers you right up.

She said: “We had the tickets booked for today already but obviously today has been quite bittersweet. We got into the car and I’m not even going to lie we had a few tears. “The Experience itself was really good. In the boys’ apartment, there was an Etch a Sketch with the words 'RIP Matthew Perry'." headtopics.com

"I was really shocked and sad but honestly I think this was the best way to pay him respect and come here and we are going to miss him but Chandler is going to live forever. Rest in peace, Matthew."

