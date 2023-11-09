Emmerdale star Samantha Giles announces departure from the show

Samantha Giles has been playing the iconic character Bernice Blackstock on-and-off for years on Emmerdale. The soap star first took up the role in 1998 as the daughter of Diane Sugden and Rodney Blackstock. She has been at the forefront of the show’s most dramatic storylines, including jilting Liam Cavanagh at the altar and having two possible fathers to her daughter Gabby after cheating on her husband Ashley. Samantha was born on 2 July 1971, making him 52 years old.

She is originally from Maidstone in Kent, England. Samantha has been starring as Bernice on-and-off for many years. After her first appearance on Emmerdale, she left in 2002, but returned briefly in 2004. She came back in 2012, but left again in 2019. Her most recent return came in 2021. However, she announced her departure earlier this year

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Waterford's Giles Phillips hoping for some playoff payback against Cork City'Definitely, as a professional footballer you always want to play at the highest level and I think that's a goal that is universal'

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Westmeath woman Sharleen lost a stone and a half while eating the food she lovesFor Sharleen, the weight loss isn't all about how she looks - it's how she feels, and she knows when she stays on track and eats nutritious but tasty food, she feels great

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Rosanna Davison's heartbreak as she and her family say goodbye to beloved dogTaking to Instagram, Rosanna shared a series of sweet photos of Ted and posted a tribute to him, explaining how much of a comfort he was to her while dealing with infertility issues

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Dublin dad told child is held hostage in Gaza after he thought she had was deadThomas Hand previously spoke of the heartbreak he felt after losing his daughter Emily during he attack on Be'eri Kibbutz, only to find out she wasn’t among those who died

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Chantelle Cameron says she'll 'go through' Katie Taylor to achieve her dreamThe English boxer defeated Taylor in Dublin back in May.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

STELLARMAGAZİNE: Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret Tattoo And Why She Got ItIn an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian once famously said that she would never get a tattoo...

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »