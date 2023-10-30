Emmerdale’s Roxanne Pallette quits acting after being told to lose weight and ‘get Botox’

Pallette also said that she noticed more and more roles going to “reality stars and bloggers” because they have more followers than her.“The acting industry has become fickle and ridiculous. Roles are going to reality stars and bloggers just because they have loads of social media followers.
“One time, I lost a film role to a WAG because her husband had invested in the film. It’s corrupt. It isn’t even based on a craft anymore.” Pallette went on to say that she had been asked to lose weight, get Botox, and lose her accent to get cast in a role.Pallette played Jo Sugden on the ITV soap for three years between 2005 and 2008.
The actor previously alleged that she had experienced “physical and mental” sexual misconduct while working in the theatre. She told that she had been groped and told by a stage manager that he had masturbated over pictures of her.“I was told by a stage manager that he had masturbated over pictures of me. On another occasion, I was groped by a crew member by the side of the stage. headtopics.com
“I turned to an older actress for support and she actually told me sternly to ‘leave it’ and not cause a scene, so I felt very alone and almost like I was perceived as being oversensitive when my gut instinct told me otherwise.