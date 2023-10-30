Emmerdale’s Roxanne Pallette quits acting after being told to lose weight and ‘get Botox’

Pallette also said that she noticed more and more roles going to “reality stars and bloggers” because they have more followers than her.“The acting industry has become fickle and ridiculous. Roles are going to reality stars and bloggers just because they have loads of social media followers.

“One time, I lost a film role to a WAG because her husband had invested in the film. It’s corrupt. It isn’t even based on a craft anymore.” Pallette went on to say that she had been asked to lose weight, get Botox, and lose her accent to get cast in a role.Pallette played Jo Sugden on the ITV soap for three years between 2005 and 2008.

The actor previously alleged that she had experienced “physical and mental” sexual misconduct while working in the theatre. She told that she had been groped and told by a stage manager that he had masturbated over pictures of her.“I was told by a stage manager that he had masturbated over pictures of me. On another occasion, I was groped by a crew member by the side of the stage. headtopics.com

“I turned to an older actress for support and she actually told me sternly to ‘leave it’ and not cause a scene, so I felt very alone and almost like I was perceived as being oversensitive when my gut instinct told me otherwise.

Miss UK is handing back her crown after she was told to lose weightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Dublin woman Rhianna Cannon lost half her body weight in huge transformationThe Dublin woman struggled with her weight for years before deciding to embark on her weight loss journey - now she has lost over half her body weight and feels fantastic Read more ⮕

Emmerdale fans in tears as DI Bails found guilty of raping Charity DingleThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Instagrammer shares life change that helped her lose five stoneInstagrammer shares the life change that helped her lose five stone and it's all to do with healthy eating and regular exercise. Read more ⮕

Carl Froch insists Francis Ngannou was 'robbed' in controversial Tyson Fury lossFormer two-weight world champion Froch believes that Ngannou did enough last night to defeat Fury and land himself the lineal heavyweight champonship, despite what the scorecards said Read more ⮕