Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle's real life - 12st weight loss to agonising side effect

For Lisa however, her significant lifestyle change was only the beginning of her path towards feeling comfortable in her body, with her weight loss leaving her feeling like a "saggy mess" and with painful folds of skin and no other choice but to undergo four surgical procedures.

In her 2017 documentary, Lisa Riley's Baggy Body Club, the soap star admitted she was left feeling "revolted" by her own appearance. Lisa, 47, recalled: " When I made the ­decision to lose weight, I never for one second imagined that I would end up looking like that. It never occurred to me that the loose skin would be so bad. I thought why on earth have I lost all this weight? I looked worse than I did when I was obese. And it was the pain as well.

Although Bury-born Lisa had plenty of support from family and friends, she felt as though none of them really knew what she was having to deal with, so turned to the internet to seek out those with similar issues. The stories she found online prompted Lisa to kickstart her Baggy Body Club, in the hope of raising awareness about a very common side effect of weight loss.

Lisa, who was initially apprehensive about surgery, underwent four operations in total, including a fleur de lis tummy tuck, surgery to remove loose skin from her thighs, a boob lift, and "bingo wings" removal. It took Lisa several months to recover, but she's now finally happy with her own reflection.

According to Lisa: "I had never been able to wear sexy underwear, before it was all just functional, mumsy bras and big knickers. Now I can wear little sexy sets. On the train from Manchester to London, the old me would have had a coffee, baguette, red wine, crisps, and a cake. Now I plan my meals and order a ­sparkling water, people can't believe it."

