Emmerdale's Bradley Johnson gets engaged to girlfriend on romantic holiday

Kevin Mathurin, who plays Charles Anderson on the show, wrote: "Yes mate!! Congratulations to you both." Danny Miller, who recently returned as Aaron Dingle, gushed: "Knew you'd smash it my brother!!! Congratulations Brad and Sammy! Sending all the love mate. Enjoy!"

In August 2022, Bradley shared a gushing tribute to Sammie as the couple celebrated their one year anniversary. Bradley was previously rumoured to be dating his Emmerdale co-star Isobel Steele, who played Liv Dingle until her character tragically died during a storm last year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_IE: 'It’s really poor from Cork' - Bradley criticises City for not giving Rovers guard of honour‘Fanbase wouldn’t have liked us doing that tonight in front of the Shed’ – City manager Richie Holland.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Emmerdale star Steve Halliwell’s two marriages, actress daughter and healthZak Dingle has been the patriarch of the Dingle family for decades, but since the beginning of the year, he has been missing from our screens for extended periods of time

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Emmerdale viewers were heartbroken after watching Ashley Thomas’ final scenesThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Emmerdale’s Roxanne Pallette quits acting after being told to lose weight and ‘get Botox’Emmerdale's Roxanne Pallette has told that she is quitting acting after being told to lose weight and 'get Botox.'

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Dwayne Johnson saved his mum’s life when she attempted suicideThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Belfast Giants pay tribute to Adam Johnson after tragic death of ice hockey starJohnson, 29, reportedly suffered a serious slash to his neck from a skate during the Panthers' game against Sheffield Steelers

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕