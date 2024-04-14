Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet Tributes to Husband Bruce Willis Amid His Battle with Dementia

Bruce Willis ' wife Emma Heming Willis has shared a series of sweet tributes to her husband as she reflects on their relationship amid Bruce's battle with dementia.
She continued sharing memories with her 941,000 Instagram followers as she paid tribute to her husband of 14 years. Another Instagram story showed Bruce being hugged by Emma with his daughter Scout hugging the couple too whilst holidaying in Budapest in 2012.In a follow up, doting dad Bruce carried one of his and Emma's daughters on his shoulder as she read a book.
His wife Emma has been a steady rock for the actor throughout his heath battle, staying by his side every step of the way, while raising awareness to their fans. The couple share two kids together, welcoming Mabel in 2012 and Evelyn in 2014. Bruce also shares three older children with ex-wife Demi Moore including Rumer, Tallulah and Scout.
Earlier this year Bruce's friend and creator of Bruce's hit 1980s comedy series Moonlighting, Glen Gordon Caron, gave an insight into his visits to see the ailing actor. Talking to the New York Post he said: "My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am he's not totally verbal.
