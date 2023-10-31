Emirates pressure on UN echoes deepening Arab dismay at lack of ceasefire in Gaza

Gargash’s comment followed Monday’s emergency meeting requested by the Emirates, the Security Council’s sole Arab member. The Emirates has called for a biding resolution mandating an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza to permit the delivery of aid to 2.2 million Palestinians trapped by Israeli bombardment.
Emirati ambassador to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh urged the council to act on last Friday’s General Assembly recommendation, supported by 121 countries that “stood up for the humanitarian imperative, for human rights, for international law and, most importantly, for the self-evident truth that Palestinian life is precious”.‘Terrorists are not born that way. They learn to hate’
Israel’s repeated rejection of a ceasefire in Gaza appears to have compelled the Emirates to take a strong stand, risking lucrative tourism and business connections with Israel. Pre-war opinion polls show that public support for normalisation had fallen from 47 to 27 per cent.
During the 1950s and 1960s, the Gulf sheikhdoms did not have educated and trained personnel and relied on Palestinian teachers, administrators, economists and businessmen to fill the gaps until local people could be trained. Emirati-Palestinian relations continued to flourish after independence in1971.
Palestinians still hold key posts in the Emirates and elsewhere in the Gulf. Nusseibeh, the ambassador to the UN, is a prime example. Her father, Zaki Nusseibeh, is the cultural counsellor to Emirati president Mohammed bin Zayed and chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University. Scion of a leading East Jerusalem Palestinian family, Nusseibeh settled in the Emirates in 1968 and has played a major role in educational development and served as adviser to the Emirati ruling family since 1975.
