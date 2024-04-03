Emergency Services Conduct Major Operation in Galway

A number of emergency services engaged in a major operation in Galway on Tuesday evening. At around 6:30pm, units attached to the Cleggan Coast Guard alongside units from the National Ambulance Service assisted in transporting a victim to Rescue Helicopter 118. The different emergency vehicles met at a rendezvous point at Maam Cross when Rescue Helicopter 118, which is based out of Sligo, then rushed the patient to UH Galway for treatment.

The movements of the emergency medivac operation were tracked by a map and the entire incident was recorded by Galway Helicopter Movements and Overflights. They shared: “Irish Coast Guard Helicopter RESCUE118 is inbound to UH Galway now, Irish Coast Guard Sikorsky S92, Registration:EI-ICA, AnTslanaotheoir/The Saviour, SAR Base: Sligo.” Cleggan Coast Guard thanked everyone involved as they sent their best wishes to the patien

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple emergency services involved in Galway medivac rescue operationEmergency crews quickly jumped into action on Tuesday evening

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Gardai at scene after woman allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbedEmergency services rushed to the scene of the incident that allegedly happened in Tralee this morning

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Second Galway councillor leaves Fianna FáilGalway Councillor Noel Thomas has left Fianna Fáil and will run as an independent candidate in the local elections.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

'Lucky my eyes didn’t freeze': Galway man wins 1,600km race through AlaskaA Galway man who won what has been described as the world’s “toughest” winter ultramarathon has said he was lucky his “eyes didn’t freeze” over d...

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

€2 tourist tax on Galway hotels would 'benefit' the cityIntroducing a €2 tourist tax on Galway hotels would “benefit” the city, a local councillor has said.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Woman (34) dies after car crash at lake outside Galway cityIrene Lynch had been in a critical condition in hospital since the incident on March 15th and died on Monday

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »