Emergency Services Conduct Major Operation in Galway

A number of emergency services engaged in a major operation in Galway on Tuesday evening. At around 6:30pm, units attached to the Cleggan Coast Guard alongside units from the National Ambulance Service assisted in transporting a victim to Rescue Helicopter 118. The different emergency vehicles met at a rendezvous point at Maam Cross when Rescue Helicopter 118, which is based out of Sligo, then rushed the patient to UH Galway for treatment.
The movements of the emergency medivac operation were tracked by a map and the entire incident was recorded by Galway Helicopter Movements and Overflights. They shared: “Irish Coast Guard Helicopter RESCUE118 is inbound to UH Galway now, Irish Coast Guard Sikorsky S92, Registration:EI-ICA, AnTslanaotheoir/The Saviour, SAR Base: Sligo.” Cleggan Coast Guard thanked everyone involved as they sent their best wishes to the patien
