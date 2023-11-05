Emergency declared on private aircraft at Dublin Airport

A “full emergency” was declared on board a private aircraft at Dublin Airport when takeoff was aborted due to reports of smoke in the cockpit. The crew was swiftly evacuated and the plane was towed to the General Aviation area of the airport. Some incoming flights faced minor delays as a result of the incident.

IRİSHMİRROR: 'Full emergency' declared at Dublin Airport after private plane aborts take offThree crew members on board the private plane were evacuated following reports of smoke

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: No flight delays after ‘full emergency’ at Dublin Airport, daa saysFull emergency was declared after a private aircraft aborted take-off following reports of smoke in the cockpit

IRİSHMİRROR: Leo Varadkar backs Dublin Airport's bid to change passenger capHe suggested that if the number is not increased, Ireland could lose out on vital routes and airlines will choose to operate out of other countries.

IRİSHTİMES: Dublin Airport passenger cap should be scrapped, says TaoiseachTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has stated that the current passenger cap at Dublin Airport should be scrapped to avoid losing routes. He believes that capping flights at 32 million passengers will result in routes being lost to other countries.

NEWSTALKFM: Dublin Airport looking at 'capacity restrictions for two years'A new planning application is to be submitted to Fingal County Council in a number of weeks

IRİSHTİMES: Application to increase Dublin Airport passenger cap to be lodged within weeksDAA chief says process likely to take two years and airlines may take extra capacity elsewhere in interim

