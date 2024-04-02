Emerald Airlines Announces Summer 2024 Schedule from Dublin

Emerald Airlines, the operator of Aer Lingus Regional services, has announced its Summer 2024 schedule from Dublin, with some must-see destinations for low fares. The new regional summer schedule has something for everyone - short getaways on popular city breaks like Leeds and Glasgow and extra flights to key destinations such as Edinburgh and Birmingham.

The schedule also sees extra flights for sporting events such as the IOM TT Races, along with summer coastal getaways to hotspots such as Cornwall (Newquay) or Jersey. Aer Lingus also recently launched Summer services from Dublin to Brittany; Rennes and Brest. Both routes will operate twice weekly starting from early May right through until late Octobe

