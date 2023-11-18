Embracing Slow Design: Sustainable Furniture for a Personal Touch

Interiors expert Sarah Louise Dunne talks through the Slow Design trend, how we can embrace at home and some examples of stunning and sustainable furniture. When buying furniture, we often follow trends, but instead let’s consider investing in quality pieces and smart choices. You may have heard of the term “slow design”, which pays homage to craftsmanship where buildings and furniture were created by hand, often very labour intensive but with great skill.

This skill has not only been threatened but replaced over time by the flat-pack revolution where products are sometimes discarded over a short period. Let’s consider another way to create a more personal and sustainable touch within design. Slow designed furniture is built to last decades if not centuries, thus causing less harm to the environment. One such example of slow design has been called “the brown furniture movement”. This has seen a revival of wooden furniture that was once on-trend in our grandparents’ times





🏆67. RSVPMagazine » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Laura Fox nearly quit career before landing big break: 'It wasn't sustainable'The TV and radio presenter acknowledges she may be a new face to viewers and voice to listeners but she has been grafting to get her big break for over ten years

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: EnergieXPro's Success in the Sustainable Energy MarketEnergieXPro offers a full suite of sustainable energy solutions and guidance to help businesses save money without interrupting their operations.

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: Business Post and PwC announce third annual Sustainable Business AwardsEntries are now being invited to the awards programme that has become a benchmark for excellence in sustainable business practice in Ireland

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Pilita Clark: Workers will accept lower pay at environmentally sustainable firmsMight the green wage gap be explained by something other than a desire to save the planet?

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

HERDOTİE: Repeated Covid boosters not a sustainable strategy, says WHOWorld Health Organisation experts have warned that a system of repeated booster doses of the original Covid vaccines is not a viable strategy going forward.

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Ireland has potential to be a global leader in developing sustainable aviation fuelA new study estimates that by 2050 Ireland has the potential to develop an SAF industry generating revenues of €2.5bn and providing up to 1,000 high-skilled jobs

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »